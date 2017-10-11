See the fall colors at CNC at upcoming events

Crisp air, crunchy leaves, and bright red apples signal that fall has come to the Nature Center. This is a great time to come out to Carpenter and explore what we have to offer. Whether you are enjoying the spectacle of autumn colors along our trails, observing the migratory birds as they make their way through the St. Croix River Valley, or sampling one of the delectable varieties of apples available in our Apple Shack, there is something for you to enjoy at CNC. Learn more about upcoming events and other fun programs below. Space is limited at most programs, so please don't forget to RSVP by calling 651-437-4359.
UPCOMING EVENTS: THIS WEEKEND!
October 14 & 15
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Celebrate the harvest at Carpenter Nature Center’s annual Apple Harvest. Join in the fun with hayrides, children’s activities, live animals, music and great food. Visit the Apple Shack and take home Carpenter’s select apples, condiments and treats. Enjoy the spectacular fall colors of the river valley, and visit our neighboring orchards and their activities.
APPLE UPDATE
Have you stopped by the Apple Shack yet? With 13 varieties of apples throughout the season, there is sure to be something you will enjoy! Currently in stock are Haralson, McIntosh, Connell Red, Cortland, and Honeycrisp apples. Coming soon will be later season varieties such as Regent, Honey Gold, Fireside, and more. Want to know what is in stock before coming out? Give us a call at 651-437-4359 and ask for the Apple Shack.
In addition to our delicious apples, we also carry jams and jellies, Minnesota maple syrup, caramel from Abdallah Candies, dried herbs from our CNC gardens, and honey from Tom Kieffer’s Bluebird Hill Farm. All apple sales support our inspiring K-12 environmental education programs.
Be sure to stop by and take advantage of our current HONEYCRISP SPECIAL- 10 pound bags of Honeycrisp apples on sale for $20!
UPCOMING PROGRAMS:
October 12
8:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Learn about the migration patterns of Saw-whet Owls. Join our naturalists at our WI Campus (300 East Cove Road, Hudson WI, 54016) as they venture out to band some of our native owls. Space is limited so call early to reserve your spot. This program is weather dependent. Program fee: FREE
October 14
8:00 - 10:00 a.m.
Join the St. Croix Valley Bird Club on a morning hike on our beautiful WI campus (300 East Cove Road, Hudson WI, 54016). Learn to identify birds by sight and sound. Program fee: $6.00 or free for “Friends of CNC”, Hastings Environmental Protectors, Hastings High School students, and
St. Croix Valley Bird Club members. Please RSVP at 651-437-4359 and let us know you are coming.
October 19
8:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Learn about the migration patterns of Saw-whet Owls. Join our naturalists as they venture out to band some of our native owls. Space is limited so call early to reserve your spot. This program is weather dependent. Program fee: FREE
October 26
8:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Learn about the migration patterns of Saw-whet Owls. Join our naturalists at our WI Campus (300 East Cove Road, Hudson WI, 54016) as they venture out to band some of our native owls. Space is limited so call early to reserve your spot. This program is weather dependent. Program fee: FREE
October 27
8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Have you ever wondered what bird banding is all about? Our bird banders welcome you to see songbirds up close and learn about the birds who share our ecosystem. Banding runs continuously for the full 3 ½ hours but visitors may come and go at any time. Please call ahead so we know you are coming. Donations of bird seed or suet will be greatly appreciated in lieu of a program fee.
October 27
10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
CNC’s Preschool Story Times are designed to introduce young children, ages 2 through 5 (with a parent or guardian), to nature in a fun and safe environment. We’ll listen to stories, spend some time outdoors, make an art or craft project and meet live animals. Wearing costumes encouraged! Please call 651-437-4359 to register. Program fee: $5.00 per child or $3.00 for “Friends of CNC”; no charge for accompanying adult.
October 28
1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Come out to Lower Spring Lake Park Reserve Archery Trail to get pointers from local archery experts on the practice range, and then test your skills on the course. Shoot targets from both ground and tower stations at a variety of distances on diverse terrain. Recommended for ages 12+. Bring your own bow. Space is limited, and reservations are required, so call 651-437-4359 to reserve your spot. Program Fee: FREE.
PROGRAMS AND EVENTS JUST AROUND THE CORNER…
November 10: Preschool Story Time: Pigeons
November 11: MN Campus Bird Hike
November 15: Home School: Rocks & Minerals
November 18: Peanut Line Hike
November 18: WI Campus Bird HikeNovember 24: Bird Banding