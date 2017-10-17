River Valley Band to hold concert on Oct. 24 in Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. The River Valley Band is very excited about its next concert on October 24th where it will be sharing the stage in concert with the Hastings High School Wind Ensemble and with its special guest The Sheldon Theater Brass Band of Red Wing.
These bands will perform
together under the theme “Connections Concert”. This concert name is
appropriate because these bands will be making musical connections which
demonstrate that musicians of all ages can find fulfilling outlets for
their musical talents.
The Hastings High School Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Jim
Jacobsen, is made up of advanced musicians from Hastings High School who
audition for membership and perform college level repertoire. The
River Valley Band, under the direction of Rufino Ochoada, is a community
band made up of over 60 Hastings-area musicians ranging in age from
junior high schoolers to retirees. The Sheldon Theater Brass Band from
Red Wing, directed by Jim Kurschner, is a nationally famous musical
organization specializing in the “British brass band” format of
orchestral bands, meaning they utilize no reed instruments. They have
performed in venues all across America and have recorded extensively.
They are one of the premier brass bands in America.
This concert will take place at the Hastings High School Auditorium
on Tuesday October 24th at 7 p.m. We invite the community to attend this
free admission concert, made possible in part by grants from the
Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, the Ruth and George Doffing
Charitable Fund, Dakota Electric and the Hastings Prescott Area Arts
Council.