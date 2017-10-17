Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

River Valley Band to hold concert on Oct. 24 in Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. The River Valley Band is very excited about its next concert on October 24th where it will be sharing the stage in concert with the Hastings High School Wind Ensemble and with its special guest The Sheldon Theater Brass Band of Red Wing.

These bands will perform together under the theme “Connections Concert”. This concert name is appropriate because these bands will be making musical connections which demonstrate that musicians of all ages can find fulfilling outlets for their musical talents.

The Hastings High School Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Jim Jacobsen, is made up of advanced musicians from Hastings High School who audition for membership and perform college level repertoire. The River Valley Band, under the direction of Rufino Ochoada, is a community band made up of over 60 Hastings-area musicians ranging in age from junior high schoolers to retirees. The Sheldon Theater Brass Band from Red Wing, directed by Jim Kurschner, is a nationally famous musical organization specializing in the “British brass band” format of orchestral bands, meaning they utilize no reed instruments. They have performed in venues all across America and have recorded extensively. They are one of the premier brass bands in America.

This concert will take place at the Hastings High School Auditorium on Tuesday October 24th at 7 p.m. We invite the community to attend this free admission concert, made possible in part by grants from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, the Ruth and George Doffing Charitable Fund, Dakota Electric and the Hastings Prescott Area Arts Council.

Posted by at

Blog Archive