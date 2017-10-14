Rep. Kind Votes to Pass the Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick Whistleblower Protection Act

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has voted in favor of the Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick Whistleblower Protection Act, which passed the House with bipartisan support. The bill will now go to the President to be signed into law.
“Although Dr. Kirkpatrick is no longer with us, today we honored his dedication to serving veterans and his courage to stand up for what was right. By passing the Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick Whistleblower Protection Act we want to ensure that the problems with intimidation and pain management in our VA health care system won’t happen again. I hope the President will quickly sign this bill into law,” said Rep. Kind.
Watch video of Rep. Kind’s floor speech on the bill here.
The Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick Whistleblower Protection Act will ensure that no one is retaliated against for coming forward with concerns about waste, fraud, and abuse at the VA. The bill offers a number of new protections for whistleblowers and will help ensure that supervisors found guilty of retaliation are held responsible for their actions.