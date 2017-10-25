Rep. Kind Co-Sponsors Resolution Urging Postal Service to Continue 6-Day Mail Delivery

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third Congressional District of Wisconsin co-sponsored a resolution urging the United States Post Service to continue 6-day mail delivery.
With the post office facing mounting financial troubles, some have proposed getting rid of 6-day mail delivery service and going down to 5-day delivery.
“For many of us in rural areas, where mail is delayed, it is important to continue 6-day mail delivery. I will continue to urge the United States Post Office to look for savings in other places before they put Wisconsinites at risk of missing prescriptions and important bills and notices,” said Rep. Kind.
H.Res.15 expresses the sense of the House of Representatives that the United States Postal Service should take all appropriate measures to ensure the continuation of its 6-day mail delivery service.