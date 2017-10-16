Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, October 16, 2017

Railroad announces closings to crossings in Prescott area for repair work

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad is announcing the following temporary closings to railroad crossings this week and next in western Pierce County for repair work. The first will be in Prescott at the Kinnickinnic St. crossing from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 17.

  • Bay City - Wabash St.  10-26-17 and 10-27-17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Diamond Bluff -  Lower River Rd.  10-23-17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Kinnickinnic St. in Prescott  10-17-17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dates and times are subject to change. Check with the Prescott Journal website for any updates.

Kinnickinnic St. railroad crossing in Prescott. Photo by Jack Hoschette
