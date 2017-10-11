Prescott Police Commission meeting set for Oct. 16, hiring new officers

The Prescott Police Commission will meet for the third time this year on Monday, Oct. 16 at the city building on 800 N. Borner St. beginning at 6:30 p.m.
After Interim Chief Rob Funk gives his public report, the meeting will go into closed session to go over the hiring of new officers to the Prescott Police Department.
The department has been short-staffed, particularly since early August when two officers, Ryan Most and Bryan Massman were dismissed from the force after a Police Commission meeting on Aug. 7.