Friday, October 13, 2017

Prescott hosts Middle Border Conference cross country meet

The annual Middle Border Conference prep cross country meet took place yesterday afternoon at Malone Intermediate School in Prescott.

PHS finished fourth in the boys' team standings led by All-MBC finishes from Cody Hauenstein and Dylan Rieken. Prescott placed sixth in the girls' team standings. Winning the boys' race as a team was Osceola while New Richmond was the conference champion for girls' runners.

The individual boys' race champion was New Richmond's Dylan Wachter in a time of 17:01. He won the race a year ago as well. The girls' race champion was St. Croix Central's Olivia Moll in 20:16.


Start of the boys' race at the Middle Border Conference Cross Country Meet held Thursday at Malone Intermediate School in Prescott

Prescott's Kira Penk leads a group of runners during the girls' race
                                                             
