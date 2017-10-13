Prescott hosts Middle Border Conference cross country meet

PHS finished fourth in the boys' team standings led by All-MBC finishes from Cody Hauenstein and Dylan Rieken. Prescott placed sixth in the girls' team standings. Winning the boys' race as a team was Osceola while New Richmond was the conference champion for girls' runners.
The individual boys' race champion was New Richmond's Dylan Wachter in a time of 17:01. He won the race a year ago as well. The girls' race champion was St. Croix Central's Olivia Moll in 20:16.
|Start of the boys' race at the Middle Border Conference Cross Country Meet held Thursday at Malone Intermediate School in Prescott
|Prescott's Kira Penk leads a group of runners during the girls' race