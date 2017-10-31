Prescott Drama Club presents "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" this weekend at Performing Arts Center

The play is based on the well-known children’s novel of the same name written by C.S. Lewis in 1949, the first of his Chronicles of Narnia series. The fantasy novels about the world beyond the wardrobe have been enjoyed by several generations of children and adults alike, and they are now considered classics.
Tickets are available from the cast members, at the Brickyard Pub & Eatery, the Twisted Oak Coffee House, the high school office, or at the door for each performance. All seats are only $8.00. Intermission refreshments of cheesecake, pie, and other treats will be sold by the Drama Club and their parents, assisted by PACT (Prescott Arts Commitment Team) members.
PACT is also looking for volunteers to help sell concessions and hand out programs during the performances.
- Saturday, November 4th at the 2:00 p.m. show - please arrive by 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 4th at the 7:00 p.m. show - please arrive by 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 5th at the 2:00 p.m. show - please arrive by 1:30 p.m.
Email Casey Johnson, PACT, if you are able to help out! caseyohastings@gmail.com