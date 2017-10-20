Prescott City Council to consider suspending impact fees

The Prescott City Council will consider putting a moratorium on impact fees for new construction on single family homes and duplexes. The idea came during a meeting of the council's Finance Committee on Tuesday which dealt with the city's 2018 budget.
The proposal came up as a way to spur new housing construction in the city.
City Finance Director Vanessa Norby estimates that the budget proposals for the various city departments and other expenditures will raise the tax levy by 0.35 percent.
The Finance Committee will meet again on Monday at 5:30 p.m.