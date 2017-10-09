Prescott City Council meeting tonight

The Prescott City Council will meet this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building at 800 Borner St. North.
On the council's agenda this evening are consideration of various pay requests to Johnson Construction for the new Firehall roof, Broad St. sidewalk improvements and a resolution to levy special assessments as a result of this summer's street project on Henry, Hampshire and James streets.
The council will also consider approving an operator's license and appointments to the Prescott Police Commission and the Prescott Library Board.