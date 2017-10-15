Prescott citizen plans on having grievance aganst Prescott PD brought before Commission meeting

Prescott citizen Jeffery Lakela plans on providing a grievance letter to the Prescott Police Commission for consideration during its meeting Monday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the city building at 800 N. Borner St.
The letter states that Lakela wants disciplinary action taken against two Prescott PD officers for misconduct during an incident back on Nov. 2, 2016. The incident resulted in Lakela being charged with misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The charges were settled in Pierce County Criminal Court with a deferred prosecution agreement set up on March 22 of this year and fulfilled by Aug. 28 to which the charges were dismissed by prosecutor's motion in court back on Sept. 22.
Lakela has filed a lawsuit in Pierce County Civil Court against the Prescott PD as a result of this incident. This lawsuit was filed on May 23 and a summary judgement hearing on the case will take place this week Thursday at 9:45 at the Pierce County Courthouse in Ellsworth.