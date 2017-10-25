Pierce County Board agrees to join lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for opioid epidemic

ELLSWORTH - The Pierce County Board of Supervisors voted 12-4 for a resolution to join other Wisconsin counties in a class action lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies that manufacture opioid medicines. The board took this action at its monthly meeting held last night at the Pierce County Courthouse.
The lawsuits seeks to recoup public health costs born by counties in the midst of an epidemic of abuse of opioid. The lawsuit is patterned after a similar class action suits against the tobacco industry. Supervisor Ben Plunkett (District No. 5 - River Falls) hopes the lawsuits does even more.
"The corporations violated the public trust and put gross profit over people's lives and my hope is these corporations are destroyed by these lawsuits."
The board met in closed session at the beginning of the meeting to discuss the lawsuit with legal counsel.