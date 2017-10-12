PHS Volleyball Team to host Amery in regional tourney match

The tournament brackets were released yesterday. Prescott, 25-17 overall, is seeded No. 7 in its Merrill Sectional half-bracket while Amery is No. 10. The No. 1 seed is undefeated St. Croix Central.
The winner of the match will take on No. 2 seed Bloomer Thursday, Oct. 19, in Bloomer in the semifinals. The finals are on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. with the highest remaining seed hosting.
The match begins at 7 p.m. at Prescott High School. No passes (MBC, Senior, etc) are accepted for admission for playoff contests. The Cardinals defeated Amery earlier this season by a 3-2 score.