Thursday, October 12, 2017

PHS Volleyball Team to host Amery in regional tourney match

The Prescott High School Volleyball Team will face Middle Border Conference rival Amery in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament next Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The tournament brackets were released yesterday. Prescott, 25-17 overall,  is seeded No. 7 in its Merrill Sectional half-bracket while Amery is No. 10. The No. 1 seed is undefeated St. Croix Central.

The winner of the match will take on No. 2 seed Bloomer Thursday, Oct. 19, in Bloomer in the semifinals. The finals are on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. with the highest remaining seed hosting.

The match begins at 7 p.m. at Prescott High School. No passes (MBC, Senior, etc) are accepted for admission for playoff contests.  The Cardinals defeated Amery earlier this season by a 3-2 score.




