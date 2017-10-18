PHS volleyball team advances in regional tourney

The Cardinals, 26-17 overall, rallied from an early 14-9 deficit in Game 1 thanks to points from McKenna Johnson, Mackenzie Carey and Hope Miner to surge in front by four points at 20-16 and 21-17 and ultimately won 25-22.
Game 2 saw PHS take a 19-12 lead thanks to the serving of Savanna Murphy. But the Warriors rallied as a controversial back court point which caught the out-of-bounds line broke Prescott's serve and led to a rally which put Amery in front 24-21. Freshman Mariah Waalen did the serving, scoring two aces and teammate Abby Schmidt scored several kills up front. Amery even got a point when a Prescott serve ricocheted off Amery's libero Kallie Weisenbeck and landed back over the net.
But the momentum turned after Prescott's Kaelyn Lewis scored a kill to get the serve back to PHS. The Cardinal quickly tied the score at 24-24 and then outlasted Amery to win Game 2 by a 27-25 thanks to a pair of kills from Katelyn Miller.
Game 3 was competitive for half of it as both teams were tied at 16-16. But Prescott outscored the Warriors 9-2 led by kills from Johnson, Carey, Lewis and Miller with Ashley Rieken the server during the Redbird run.
"We did a lot of little things right," PHS head coach Beth Charette said. "We only missed two serves and though we played tough at the net as well. We also played good defense and our coverage was great tonight. We dug up a lot of hits from Amery."
Hope Miner also lauded the Cards' defensive effort.
"Our defense was better tonight," Miner said. "We made plays to get the ball back over, especially after blocks they made."
Miller led the team in kills with 12 while Carey had seven and Johnson six. Johnson also had eight blocks as did Hope Miner while Haley Miner finished with five blocks. Miller also led the team in digs with 26 while Rieken finished with 24 and Carey had 15.
"Coach (Charette) keeps telling us to keep hitting no matter what and that's what I did," Miller said. "I stepped up to help the team and was a leader in that way."
Prescott, the No. 7 seed in the sectional half-bracket moves on to the regional semifinals to take on No. 2 seed Bloomer at Bloomer this Thursday at 7 p.m.
|Prescott's Haley Miner and a teammate puts a block on Amery's Madelyn Granica's spike attempt.