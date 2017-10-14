PHS football season ends in shutout loss

The Cardinals only trails 7-0 at halftime. And while Ellsworth scored on its first possession of the second half to go ahead 13-0, the Cardinals had a pair of drives deep in Panther territory in the second half if successful could have changed the direction of the ballgame. Instead both drives came up short and EHS went on to tack on two more scores in the fourth quarter.
The win sealed a playoff berth for Ellsworth while PHS ended its season 4-5 overall and 2-5 in the Middle Border Conference.
|Prescott running back Derek Rundquist makes a cut with the ball as a teammate blocks Ellsworth's Logan Melstrom.