Local unemployment rates drop below three percent

St. Croix County’s rate was estimated at 2.6%. For comparison, St. Croix’s final rate in August was 2.9% and July’s final rate was 2.8%. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 3.4%. St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, and Dunn counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to St. Croix referenced above, the preliminary rate for September 2017 in Dunn was estimated at 2.7%, followed by 2.8% in both Pierce and Polk. The current rates in all four counties are lower compared to last month (August 2017) and one year ago (September 2016).
DWD said preliminary unemployment rates for September decreased in all 72 counties when compared to September 2016. The current rates ranged from 2.3% in Dane, Green, Iowa, and Lafayette counties to 5.2% in Menominee.
The September 2017 preliminary unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 32 municipalities with population bases of least 25,000 residents when compared to September 2016. September’s rates ranged from 2.3% in Madison to 3.8% in Racine.
Dane, Green, Iowa, and Lafayette counties had the lowest rate in September at 2.3% with Calumet rounding off the Top 5 at 2.5%. Menominee County had the highest rate in September at 5.2%, followed by Iron (5.1%), Forest (4.5%), Adams (4.2%), and Milwaukee (4.0%).
St. Croix and Pierce counties are included in the 16-county Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington MN-WI metro area. The September 2017 unemployment rate for the Twin Cities was estimated at 2.9%, which is lower than August’s final rate of 3.4% and July’s final rate of 3.3%. The unemployment rate in the Twin Cities was 3.5% in September 2016.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in September was estimated at 3.5%, which is higher than August’s final rate of 3.4% and the same as July’s final rate (3.7%). One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.0%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota in September 2017 was estimated at 3.7%, which is lower than August’s final rate of 3.8% and July’s final rate of 3.7%, which is higher than the 3.7%, which is the same as the final rates for June. Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted rate one year ago was 4.0%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for September was estimated at 4.2%, which is lower than August’s final rate of 4.4% and July’s final rate of 4.3%. One year ago the U.S. rate (seasonally adjusted) was estimated at 4.9%.
Wisconsin’s preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for September 2017 was estimated at 68.8%, which is the same as the final rate for both August and July. One year ago, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 68.4%. The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for the U.S. in September was estimated at 63.1%, which is higher than the final rate of 62.9% for both August and July. One year ago, the labor force participation rate in the U.S. was 62.9%.