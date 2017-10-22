Government meetings upcoming Monday and Tuesday

There will be several local government meetings taking Monday and Tuesday in Prescott and Pierce County.
The first will be the Prescott City Council on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the city building 800 N. Borner St. Some of the agenda items include a moratorium on new home construction impact fees and establishing a hotel room tax in the city.
The Prescott Police Commission will meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., also at the city building. Most of the meeting will be closed session. Topics include new policeman hiring and discussion on the Lakela grievance with the Prescott PD.
Also on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m., is the monthly meeting of the Pierce County Board of Supervisors at the Pierce County Courthouse in Ellsworth. The board will meet in closed session to start discussing the possible joining of a nation-wide class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. In open session the board will deal with the 2018 county budget.