Gov. Walker proclaims October as State Manufacturing Month

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Wisconsin to highlight the manufacturing industry’s impact on Wisconsin's economy.
This year, Manufacturing Month takes on even
greater significance with the addition of global manufacturers such as
Foxconn and Haribo, who have announced their decision to locate in
Wisconsin, bringing thousands of manufacturing jobs to the state.
“Manufacturing is the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy, and local
manufacturing businesses often serve as a staple in their communities,
supporting families and hardworking taxpayers throughout the state,”
said Governor Walker. “The importance of manufacturing in our state
cannot be understated: last year, our manufacturing industry employed
more than 461,000 Wisconsinites, accounted for more than 18 percent of
our gross domestic product, and contributed over $56 billion to
Wisconsin’s economic growth”
In 2017, Wisconsin's unemployment rate reached a near-historic low
and the number of employed Wisconsinites reached a record high.
Wisconsin also possesses a top 10 business climate, a best-in-class
workforce and a strong state workforce development system to meet labor
market demands.
Due to these and other factors, Wisconsin is attracting global
manufacturers who are looking to expand and build operations in the
United States. The decision of manufacturers like Foxconn and Haribo to
locate in Wisconsin signifies that under Governor Walker's agenda,
Wisconsin is ready to bring the next generation of advanced
manufacturing to the United States.
This year, during Manufacturing Month, the Department of Workforce
Development, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Wisconsin Economic
Development Corporation, the Wisconsin Technical College System and
other partners will be engaging in various activities to promote
Wisconsin's manufacturing industry.
To learn more about how to participate in Manufacturing Month, please visit https://www.wmc.org/programs/manufacturing-month/ and dwd.wisconsin.gov.