Gov. Walker Newsletter: Wisconsin's Rural Schools' Agenda

Every child deserves access to a quality education which provides them with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed, regardless of their ZIP Code.
Rural school districts face a unique set of challenges. That’s why our original state budget plan included major boosts for Wisconsin’s rural school districts on top of our historic $11.5 billion investment in K-12 education.
We provide increased funding for High-Cost Transportation Aid, so families can get their kids to school to focus on learning rather than stressing over high transportation costs.
We’re also continuing to expand broadband to underserved areas to provide more schools and students with access to fast, reliable internet service.
State Senator Howard Marklein and Assemblyman Jeff Mursau are introducing a bill that incorporates initiatives from our original budget proposal to help rural schools.
The proposed bill would increase per-student Sparsity Aid for qualifying school districts from $300 to $400 for the 2018-19 school year to help offset the challenges faced by rural schools. It also creates a second tier of Sparsity Aid by providing $100 per pupil for districts with 746-1000 pupils.
We’re pleased Senator Marklein and Representative Mursau are leading the way to increase aids for rural schools on top of our historic investment in K-12 education.