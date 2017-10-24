Former Prescott PD officers file lawsuit against city

Two former Prescott Police Department officers, who were fired from their jobs back in August, have both filed a lawsuit against the City of Prescott, the Prescott Police Department and Prescott Interim Police Chief Rob Funk in Pierce County Civil Court last week.
Bryan Massman and Ryan Most were the officers fired after an August meeting of the Prescott Police Commission after Funk had presented reports documenting their reported sub-standard job performance to which the commission gave Funk the authority to terminate their employment.
Both Massman and Most charge in the lawsuit that there was a breach of contract, refusal to follow the grievance process and lack of cause provided for their termination.
Massman and Most had filed grievances with the city but they were dismissed a few weeks after their firing.