Flu vaccine clinics to be held at Prescott Schools on Oct. 11

The Pierce County Health Department will again be providing flu clinics for all Prescott school-aged children this fall on Wednesday, October 11th. The vaccine will be provided at no cost to all students regardless of insurance status.
The Health Department will once again only be giving “flu shots” this year. The nasal mist is not being made this season due to lower effectiveness.
Prescott School Clinic Information
Date: Wednesday, October 11
Location: All schools- during school day and 1 hour after school
This year we will be going to the elementary school, middle school, intermediate school, and high school during the school day. Students at St. Joseph will have the opportunity to walk over to the middle school.
Approximate times:
- 9:30-10:30 am-Middle School and St. Joseph’s students
- 11:00-12:00 pm-Malone Elementary students
- 1:00-2:00 pm-Malone Intermediate students
- 2:00-3:00 pm-High School students and 4K or other children not in school
- 3:00-4:00 pm- Any student who wishes to come after school (with parent or signed parent permission form)
If you would like your child to receive the vaccine, during the school day a permission slip must be filled out by a parent/legal guardian and sent into your child’s school office (unless a high school student is a legal adult- 18yrs old). The parent does not need to be present at the after-school clinic if the child brings in a signed permission form. Permission forms and vaccine information sheets were sent home (M.E. & M.I.), posted on the school website and are available at the school offices.
If you have questions regarding the clinic, please contact the Health Department at 715-273-6755 or your school nurses. For more information on children and the flu and the flu vaccine, please visit the CDC website http://www.cdc.gov/flu/protect
/children Questions please contact:
Pierce Co. Public Health 715-273-6755
Cassie Butler M.E. 715262-5463
Marie Magnan District 715-262-2383