Congressman Kind Calls on FEMA to Immediately Reimburse Wisconsin Communities for Damage from Severe Weather

LA CROSSE – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third Congressional District of Wisconsin has recently sent a letter to FEMA calling on them to immediately reimburse Wisconsin communities for damage incurred during the September 2016 storms.
Dozens of projects have since been completed to repair this damage. However, many of the towns and cities that funded these projects are still awaiting reimbursement from FEMA
“While responding to the recent disasters is of the utmost importance, FEMA must not fail to honor the commitments they made to Wisconsin communities after the September 2016 storms. Our rural communities, who already face tight budgets, should not be forced to cover these high bills,” said Rep. Kind.
Find a copy of the letter here.
The Wisconsin counties with projects still awaiting reimbursement are Adams, Crawford, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, and Vernon.
Rep. Kind and his office continue to work with residents, officials, and small businesses to make sure they are getting the resources they need to rebuild.