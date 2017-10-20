Congressman Kind Announces Plan to Protect & Conserve Mississippi River

WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind unveiled a comprehensive protection plan developed with a River Advisory Council to address concerns and protect the Mississippi River for future generations.
“The Mississippi River is vital to the health of the environment and our local economy. After working with my River Advisory Council I am proud to unveil a plan that will protect the Mississippi for future generations,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “Given that the river has a total economic impact of over $580 billion and supports thousands of jobs we need to take proactive steps to protect the river by building better infrastructure and enacting smarter policies.”
Rep. Kind’s Mississippi River Protection Plan consists of four main components:
- Creating jobs by supporting recreation, tourism and navigation
- Maintaining Railroad Safety
- Supporting the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program
- Promoting Conservation in the Farm Bill
Read the full plan here.Rep. Kind is the founder and co-chair of the Upper Mississippi River Basin Task Force, as well as a co-chair of the Congressional Mississippi River Caucus and the Congressional Wildlife Refuge Caucus. His work with these groups has made Mississippi River protection an essential part of his work in Congress.