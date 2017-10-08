Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Central shutouts Cardinal gridders 35-0

HAMMOND - The No. 4 ranked St. Croix Central High School Football Team did all of its scoring in the first half on its way to a 35-0 win over Prescott on Friday.

SCC junior running back Ryan Larson scored on runs of 40, 58 and five yards. The Panthers, 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Middle Border Conference, also had a nine-yard run for a TD by senior running back Alec Fisher and 34-yard fumble return for a score by junior linebacker Derek Myer.

There was no scoring in the second half as driving rain and running prevented either squad from mounting any drives.

Prescott loses its fourth straight contest and will close the regular season this Friday at home vs. Ellsworth

PHS football team in a huddle with head coach Kevin Haglund during Friday's game at St. Croix Central

Posted by at

Blog Archive