Central shutouts Cardinal gridders 35-0

SCC junior running back Ryan Larson scored on runs of 40, 58 and five yards. The Panthers, 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Middle Border Conference, also had a nine-yard run for a TD by senior running back Alec Fisher and 34-yard fumble return for a score by junior linebacker Derek Myer.
There was no scoring in the second half as driving rain and running prevented either squad from mounting any drives.
Prescott loses its fourth straight contest and will close the regular season this Friday at home vs. Ellsworth
|PHS football team in a huddle with head coach Kevin Haglund during Friday's game at St. Croix Central