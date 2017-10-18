Car-deer accident causes injuries in Trenton Township this morning

HAGER CITY - On Wednesday October 18, 2017 at approximately 5:52 am, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motor vehicle accident involving a deer on Hwy. 35 near the intersection of 830th St.
The vehicle being a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on Hwy. 35 near the intersection of 830th St. when a deer came from the southbound ditch and ran into the front driver’s side of the vehicle. The vehicle was being operated by Pamela Stulc, 39 with passenger Selena Silva 17 years of age both of Red Wing, Minn.. Both occupants were transported from the scene by Red Wing EMS to the Red Wing Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Red Wing EMS and the Ellsworth Fire Department. This accident remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.