Body found at Prescott marina last week

A body was found near the Leo's Landing Marina at 137 Front St. in Prescott back on Oct. 19. An employee of Leo's Landing discovered the body around noon that day.
Investigators from the Prescott Police Department and Pierce County Sheriff's Department traced an abandoned vehicle at a nearby parking lot to a Ramsey County, Minn. woman who had been reported missing. Her identification was withheld pending notification of family.
Preliminary cause of death appears to be drowning in an apparent suicide. A toxicology report is pending.
Interim Prescott Police Chief Rob Funk stated that discovered body has nothing to do with the clothing discovered on the nearby Highway 10 bridge last Sunday which caused a river search of the area by authorities.