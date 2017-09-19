Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

WIAA Board of Control has its September meeting

STEVENS POINT - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control reviewed a number of topics and received executive staff updates and reports at its September meeting last week.
Among the discussions and action items receiving approval were the general fund payments for August.
 
The executive staff also provided the Board with reports on the Area Meetings in Appleton, Greenfield and Mauston, which are the first three of seven Area Meetings around the state this fall. In addition, the Board was provided an initial review of the 2017-18 operations budget. 

Other topics introduced in the executive staff reports to the Board were the ongoing social media, marketing and licensed officials recruitment efforts, as well as office technology updates. The Board also received liaison reports from Mike Thompson of the Department of Public Instruction, John Ashley of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and Jeremy Schlitz of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association. 


