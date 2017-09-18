United Way of St. Croix Valley launches 2017 funding campaign

This year’s campaign theme is “We Fight for Strong Communities,” which emphasizes United Way St. Croix Valley’s support for the health, education, and financial stability of all people within the three county area. “By supporting health, education, and financial stability – the basic building blocks of a strong community – we are fighting for everyone here in Western Wisconsin,” said Board President Ann Schilling.
Leading this year’s campaign as its first-ever family Campaign Chairs is the Elwood family. Brian Elwood and his wife Katie are longtime supporters of United Way St. Croix Valley, by giving their time to various volunteering activities in the region and through the employee giving campaign at Brian's employer, Xcel Energy. Brian, Katie and their children (Michael, Evelyn & Matthew) reside in Hudson. “We are proud to lead this year’s campaign – fighting for strong communities across St. Croix, Pierce and Polk counties,” said Brian.
Thanks to last year’s campaign, United Way St. Croix Valley was able to distribute funds to 45 agency programs across the three county area. They are also launching new targeted efforts to support early childhood education, provide more resources for mental health, and fight hunger. “We see where we are needed most, and thanks to the generous support of our communities, we are able to dedicate funds to address the most pressing issues facing people in Western Wisconsin” said Executive Director Ann Searles.