Sen. Baldwin introduces new legislation to increase access to child care and preschool

The Child Care for Working Families Act would create a federal-state partnership to help bring child care costs under control for low- and middle-income families. The bill also supports access to high-quality preschool and would improve our nation's child care workforce by significantly improving wages and training for teachers and caregivers.
“For many working parents in Wisconsin struggling to get ahead, finding affordable, high-quality child care is extremely difficult, forcing more and more parents to have to choose between work and child care,” said Senator Baldwin. “Our hardworking Wisconsin families deserve a better deal. I’m proud to help introduce this legislation that will help ensure more families have access to affordable child care.”
Text of the Child Care for Working Families Act is available here.
A summary of the Child Care for Working Families Act is available here.
Over 100 Organizations have endorsed the Child Care for Working Families Act. See the full list here.