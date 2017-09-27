Rohr, Hillman chosen as Homecoming King and Queen at PHS

Rohr is a foreign-exchange student from Germany staying with the Bernick family. Hillman is a senior at PHS who was recently named Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week.
Both were chosen from a group of four candidates. On the boys side were Joe Roosen, Ty Sanford, Trevor Rein and Rohr. For the girls the candidates were Mari Sommer, Kjerstin Carlson, Hillman and Julia Cleasby.
Homecoming activities at PHS continue throughout the week culminating in Friday's parade at 1 p.m. and football game at 7 p.m. vs. Baldwin-Woodville and Saturday's Prescott Hall of Fame Banquet at 6:00 p.m. at the high school. #PHSHomecoming2017
|With the assistance of PHS Teacher Jeff Ryan Homecoming King and Queen Johnny Rohr and Hayley Hillman lite the Homecoming bonfire Tuesday evening