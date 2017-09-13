Fall Flood Run this weekend

Starting at Shiner’s Bar and Grill in Lakeland, Minn. the flood run makes its way through Prescott, Diamond Bluff and many Mississippi River towns on Hwy. 35 and Minnesota Hwy. 61. This will be the 52nd annual Flood Run. All makes and models of motorcycles welcome.
The Flood Runs, both in the spring and fall, raise money for Gillette Children’s Hospital. The Flood Run has been a charity run since 1965, and continues as we ride and buy a Benefit Flood Run Wristbands for $10.00!
St. Croix Valley Riders is a non-profit Motorcyclists Rights Organization (MRO). Proceeds go to enhance motorcycle safety, awareness and education. Believes in, and sponsors motorcycle training. Endorses education, not legislation, encourages political involvement, helps fight for bikers rights, actively works for motorcycle awareness, helps improve the motorcyclist’s image and sponsor charitable events. The organization is open to all bikers regardless of what brand they ride. To learn more about the SCVR contact them at St. Croix Valley Riders P.O. Box 112 St. Paul Park, MN 55071.