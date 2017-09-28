Prescott's Fredericks qualifies for WIAA girls golf sectional

HAMMOND - Prescott High School golfer Alexis Fredericks qualified for the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet after yesterday's Baldwin-Woodville Regional Meet held at their Blackhawks' home course at Pheasant Hills.
Fredericks, a sophomore, rallied to shoot a 45 on the back nine to finish with a score of 99 and become one of four individual sectional qualifiers on a non-qualifying team to advance to Monday's sectional meet in Frederic.
As a team PHS placed seventh with a combined score of 430 out of the 10 teams competing. However Fredericks, a sophomore, continues a streak of Prescott golfers at sectionals, either as a team or individually, for the past few seasons.