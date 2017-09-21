Prescott School District energy efficiency project moves forward

The energy efficiency project for the two Malone schools in the Prescott School District has been finalized after the Prescott School Board unanimously voted to authorize the general obligation bonds of $3,785,000 to pay for the project during its monthly meeting last evening at the Prescott High School library.
The low bid for the bonds was offered by UMB Bank of Chicago at an interest rate of 2.37 percent over a 15-year loan. The district reportedly saved some $30,000 in interest payments as the result of its bond rating being upgrade by Moody's Investment Services yesterday.
The total coast of the project with interest included is $4,578,115.28 to be paid off by 2032.