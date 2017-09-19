Prescott School Board approves items in special meeting

The Prescott School Board held a special meeting lasting 15 minutes at the Prescott High School Library last night approving items on its agenda leading up to the regular school board meeting this coming Wednesday.
The school approved the contract with Trane Inc. for the energy efficiency project, approved and authorized an energy savings agreement with Trane Inc. and approved for consideration the revenue limit exemption for energy efficiencies.
The regular monthly meeting of the board will take place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the PHS School Library where the board will take up the sale of the bonds for the energy efficiency project not to exceed the amount of $3,785,000