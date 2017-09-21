Prescott Police Commission meets this evening

For just the second time this year but also for the second time in two months, the Prescott Police Commission will meet this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the city building on Borner St., 800 North.
On the commission's agenda will be a report on the state of the Prescott PD by Interim Police Chief Rob Funk, discussion of "limited-term positions" and then a closed session which will deal with the potential hiring of an officer.
The meeting will return to open session at which time the commission may take action on anything discussed in closed session.