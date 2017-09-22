Prescott Police Commission approves new application process for PD staff

The Prescott Police Commission met at the city building last evening and approved two motions coming out of closed session concerning additional hires for the Prescott Police Department staff.
The first motion approved set out to advertise for position openings in the department for both full and part time officers from now until Oct. 16. The next motion approved was set another commission meeting for Oct. 16 to go over the list of candidates who have applied.
The department has just six full-time and five part-time officers. It is below three full-time officers budgeted for.