Prescott football team now 4-0 with 25-12 win over Somerset

SOMERSET - The Prescott High School Football Team is both 4-0 and for real after downing Somerset 25-12 for only its second win over the Spartans since 2002.
Senior back Joe Roosen scored three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of nine, 72 and 74 yards and junior quarterback Jonah Anderson connected with senior back Derek Rundquist for a 50-yard TD pass. All this led to a 25-6 lead at halftime which the Cardinals held onto throughout the second half.
PHS is also 2-0 and atop the Middle Border Conference. They'll take on New Richmond next Friday at New Richmond.