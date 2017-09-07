Prescott Daze food drive needs volunteers

The Tradition continues as today becomes the 5th year for the Prescott Daze Food Drive! The HAIRitage along with Prescott Middle School students are along the parade route on Sunday, Sept. 10 selling cookies and beverages for $1.
This year we would like the community to let us know you want our event to continue. We are struggling with getting volunteers since the kids have to march with the band or the choir. If you support us and want this event to continue show us be donating or volunteering during the parade or this week to us. If you are interested stop or call the HAIRitage at (715) 262-5198.
While many of our community will be "Rockin' Around the Clock," others are hungry around the clock. Reach into your pocket and donate to your neighbor and make a difference.
A thanks to everyone for doing such an awesome job with this event and caring about feeding their community!
We also have a covered drop box outside the salon at the stop sign to make things easier for everyone:)