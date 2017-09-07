Prescott City Council committee discusses bus service

The Prescott City Council's Heath and Safety Committee discussed a bus service with routes operating through the City of Prescott and to Treasure Island Resort and Casino just north of Red Wing, Minn. during its latest meeting held back on Aug. 14
Steve Sizemore of S&C Consulting and Management Service presented plans for two bus routes running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. one route throughout the City of Prescott and one route going to Treasure Island with various stops. Funding for the service would be private but would be willing to accept state or federal funds. The bus itself could have 20 to 40 passengers.
Committee members recommended possible rout stops such as the Prescott riverfront and Freedom Park, Douglas Point Park and Mary T's housing on S. Dexter St. There was also discussion over bus stop signs and possible shelters as well.