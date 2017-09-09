Preliminary total of 52 Wisconsin traffic deaths last month make it tied for the safest August since World War II

MADISON - According to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the 52 traffic-related deaths recorded last month make it tied with 2009 as the safest August along Wisconsin roadways since World War II.
A total of 57 traffic deaths occurred in
Wisconsin in August of last year and the five-year average for the month
is 62.
Through the first eight months of this year, a total of 396 people have
died in Wisconsin traffic crashes including 58 motorcyclists, 42
pedestrians and three bicyclists. Traffic deaths through August were
four more compared to last year. The deadliest August occurred in 1969
with 154 fatalities - the single worst month for traffic deaths in
Wisconsin history.
Over the recent Labor Day weekend in Wisconsin, a
preliminary total of three people lost their lives in traffic crashes
compared to six over the same holiday period last year.
"In coming weeks, many motorcyclists will be heading out for fall rides
around the state," said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT's Bureau of
Transportation Safety. "We're asking drivers to share the road and look
twice for motorcycles especially at intersections, when making turns and
changing lanes. Motorcyclists can do their part by wearing protective
and visible clothing and gear, including a helmet. Tragically, about
three out of four motorcyclists who died in crashes last year in
Wisconsin were not wearing helmets."