Saturday, September 2, 2017

Pierce County Sheriff's Department searching for Prescott fugitive

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is urging area citizens to be on the look-out for fugitive from Prescott, 32-year old Brian L. Tschida.

On Thursday, August 31, 2017 Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies recognized a vehicle traveling on southbound on STH 63 near 730th Ave. Deputies became involved in a vehicle pursuit after the driver failed to stop for the Deputies lights and siren.

The vehicle was a white, 2008 Dodge Caliber and was believed to be operated by Tschida, 32 of rural who has an open warrant for his arrest. The vehicle came to a stop in a farm driveway on 490th St. south of USH 10 and the driver fled on foot. Search efforts were deployed and the driver was able to avoid capture.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of 32 year old Brian L. Tschida is encouraged to contact authorities.



