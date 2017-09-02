Pierce County Sheriff's Department searching for Prescott fugitive

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is urging area citizens to be on the look-out for fugitive from Prescott, 32-year old Brian L. Tschida.
On Thursday, August 31, 2017 Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies recognized a vehicle
traveling on southbound on STH 63 near 730th Ave. Deputies became
involved in a vehicle pursuit after the driver failed to stop for the Deputies
lights and siren.
The vehicle was a white, 2008 Dodge
Caliber and was believed to be operated by Tschida, 32 of rural who has an open warrant for his arrest. The vehicle came to a stop
in a farm driveway on 490th
St. south of USH 10 and the driver fled
on foot. Search efforts were deployed and the driver was able to avoid capture.
Anyone who
knows the whereabouts of 32 year old Brian L. Tschida is encouraged to contact
authorities.