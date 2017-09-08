PHS harrier teams sweep Somerset Invite ttitles

SOMERSET - The Prescott High School Cross Country Team won both team boys' and girls' race titles at yesterday's Somerset Invitational meet.
Prescott had three runners in the top five of the boys' race standings led by the 1-2 finish of Cody Hauenstein and Dylan Rieken. Teammate Tristan Winkler placed fourth.
The Cardinals had three runners in the top five of the girls race. Mari Sommer finished second, Kjerstin Carlson was fourth and Hayley Hillman placed fifth.
Prescott's next race is its own invitational meet held next Tuesday, Sept. at 4:30 p.m. at Malone Intermediate School.