PHS gridders first loss of season a shutout vs. New Richmond

The Cardinals fell behind 35-0 at halftime as the Tigers, 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Middle Border Conference, scored on all their possession in the first half and amassed over 400 yards of total offense for the ballgame compared to Prescott's 144. The Cardinals only started a drive in NR territory once the entire game and spent ,much of the game on offense in their own end of the field.
The Cards drop to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the MBC. They return home to face unbeaten Osceola next Friday at 7 p.m.
|Prescott's Derek Rundquist has the ball on a sweep against New Richmond guarded by blocker Westy Bartsch.