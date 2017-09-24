New Richmond man critcally injured in accident on CTH. O

TRIMBELLE - A motorcycle accident on CTH. O Saturday late afternoon critically injured a New Richmond man.
On Saturday, September 23, 2017 at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 60-year old male from New
Richmond lost control of his Honda motorcycle on CTH- O near 430th Avenue in Pierce County.
The driver was critically injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene by helicopter.
The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. The driver was alone at the time of the crash and not wearing a helmet.