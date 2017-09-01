Labor Day weekend travelers in Wisconsin asked to plan ahead, be patient and alert

MADISON - To accommodate holiday traffic, WisDOT halting work on most construction projects, but motorists should still expect to encounter work zones and slower traffic
To help minimize travel disruptions during the Labor Day weekend, the
Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is halting work on most
highway construction projects around the state. Still, drivers may
encounter lane restrictions and traffic delays associated with highway
work zones.
"For the protection of workers and to enhance traffic flow, work on most
state highway projects will be suspended from noon on Friday, Sept. 1
until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5," said Wayne Chase, WisDOT's Chief
Construction Oversight Engineer. Peak travel periods are expected to
occur between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and on Monday, Sept.
4.
Along with enforcing all traffic laws and assisting stranded motorists,
the Wisconsin State Patrol is participating in high-visibility
deployments to watch for impaired drivers and unbuckled motorists. Law
enforcement agencies around the state are taking part in the "Drive
Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign that continues through Labor Day. A
total of six people lost their lives in traffic-related crashes in
Wisconsin during last year's Labor Day weekend.
"Most traffic crashes, injuries and deaths are the direct result of
motor vehicle drivers and passengers making poor decisions," said David
Pabst, Director of WisDOT's Bureau of Transportation Safety. "Many
tragedies along our highways could be avoided if all motorists would
simply buckle-up, travel at a safe, appropriate speed, and never drive
distracted or impaired."
Significant highway construction projects that may affect holiday travel include:
* Zoo Interchange project in Milwaukee County - work continues
with a new traffic pattern in place. Closures include the system ramp
from I-94 westbound to I-41/894 southbound. Access to I-94 westbound is
restricted at 84th Street. The ramp remains open for traffic going to
I-41 northbound. Various other on and off ramps remain under
construction with detours posted to get motorists around the closures.
* In northern Washington County, work continues on the I-41
Kohlsville River Bridge with a traffic pattern shift in place for the
holiday weekend. All traffic is being carried on the southbound bridge
structure as the new northbound structure is being built. There are no
lane closures impacting travel as two lanes in both directions remain
open, but speeds are reduced in the work zone. Delays are likely
approaching the work zone during peak travel times.
* WIS 175 in Washington County - full closure from just north of
County Q to just south of Hubertus Road and from just north of WIS 167
(Holy Hill Road) to WIS 60. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at
WIS 60 or County Y (Lannon Road).
* US 45 in Kenosha County - full closure from the IL/WI state line
to north of County C. Detour involves use of I-41, accessing at WIS 50
or IL 173.
* I-39/90 in Dane and Rock counties - be alert for lane shifts and
crossovers. Reduced speed limit on I-39/90 northbound near Edgerton and
Newville. Ramp to I-39/90 northbound at US 51 interchange (Exit 156) is
closed. Alternate routes are required.
* Verona Road (US 18/151) in Dane County.
* US 151 near Sun Prairie in Dane County. Traffic is reduced to one lane on US 151 northbound.
* I-41 near US 10 in Winnebago County - northbound and southbound
lanes of I-41 have a 55 mph speed reduction and lane shifts throughout
the WIS 441 Tri-Project work zone. Eastbound and westbound US 10 will
also have a 55 mph speed reduction and lane shifts through the work
zone. The ramp from westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 to northbound
I-41 is closed until spring of 2018. The detour route involves westbound
US 10 to WIS 76, follow WIS 76 north to WIS 96, and WIS 96 east to
I-41.
* WIS 44 in Fond du Lac County is closed and detoured from the City of Ripon to the Fond du Lac/Winnebago county line.
* WIS 144 in Sheboygan County is closed and detoured from the Village of Random Lake to WIS 28.
* In Clark County, one block of WIS 98 in the City of Loyal will
remain closed for an urban reconstruction project. The detour route
includes county highways K, H and Y.
* WIS 22 in Clintonville (Waupaca County) is closed between 13th
St. and Autumn St. Through traffic is detoured via 7th St., N. Lyon St.,
E. 12th St., SSGT Warren Hansen Dr., WIS 156, Industrial Ave., Winter
St., and Commercial Ave.
* US 51 at Marathon County WW will have two lanes open northbound
and southbound. Southbound traffic will be on the temporary structure at
a reduced speed of 55 mph.
* US 51 at Weber Creek north of Mercer (Iron County) will be open
to a single lane under the use of a temporary traffic signal.
* WIS 182 is closed at the Flambeau River bridge in Park Falls
(Price County). Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 70 and WIS 47.
Before their trip, motorists are encouraged to check the state's 511
travel information system to learn the latest about any traffic
incidents or delays. 511wi.gov<https://511wi.gov/>
is optimized for mobile technology and can create overlays to better
understand how roadwork, incidents and weather might impact a trip.
Travelers can also download the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app or follow
@511WI on Twitter<https://twitter.com/511WI>.