Good results for PHS cross country team at SCC Invite

Prescott placed third in the girls' team standings and fifth in the boys out of 12 teams competing. Two runners, Kjerstin Carlson and Mari Sommer placed in the top 10 of the girls' race and two boys, Cody Hauenstein and Dylan Rieken placed in the top 10 of the boys' race.
Prescott's next meet is on Sept. 7 at Somerset.
|Prescott's Cody Hauenstein was one of the top runners at Thursday's St. Croix Central Invitational in Hammond.
|Samantha Braunlich, Megan Gilles and Sammi Zuehlsdorf run together towards the finish line