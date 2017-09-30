Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, September 30, 2017

Five turnovers lead to disappointing Homecoming outcome for Cardinals

Baldwin-Woodville took advantage of five Prescott turnovers, scoring touchdowns as a result of four of them, on route to a 35-14 prep football victory Friday evening at Laney Field in Prescott, spoiling the Cardinals' Homecoming festivities.

One of those turnovers resulted in the game's first points as Alex Bishop returned an interception for a TD on the game's second play. Another INT by the Cardinals was nearly turned into a pick-six by B-W back Jaden Northrup as he returned it to the Cards' two-yard line. The Blackhawks, 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the Middle Border Conference, turned that into a touchdown one play later and went up 28-7 in the third quarter.

PHS tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter on a one-yard run by Ethan Luksich. Joe Roosen scored on a 14-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to make the score 28-14. PHS's defense had stopped B-W on 4th an one play deep in it's territory and had the ball with 5:33 go down only 28-14. But a fumble on the very next play set up B-W for a short-field scoring drive which they capitalized with a five-yard TD run by Northrup.

Prescott drops its third game in a row and to 4-3 overall, 2-3 in the MBC. They are at St. Croix Central next Friday. SCC lost its first game of the season 17-0 to Osceola last night.

