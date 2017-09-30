Five turnovers lead to disappointing Homecoming outcome for Cardinals

One of those turnovers resulted in the game's first points as Alex Bishop returned an interception for a TD on the game's second play. Another INT by the Cardinals was nearly turned into a pick-six by B-W back Jaden Northrup as he returned it to the Cards' two-yard line. The Blackhawks, 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the Middle Border Conference, turned that into a touchdown one play later and went up 28-7 in the third quarter.
PHS tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter on a one-yard run by Ethan Luksich. Joe Roosen scored on a 14-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to make the score 28-14. PHS's defense had stopped B-W on 4th an one play deep in it's territory and had the ball with 5:33 go down only 28-14. But a fumble on the very next play set up B-W for a short-field scoring drive which they capitalized with a five-yard TD run by Northrup.
Prescott drops its third game in a row and to 4-3 overall, 2-3 in the MBC. They are at St. Croix Central next Friday. SCC lost its first game of the season 17-0 to Osceola last night.
|Prescott quarterback Jonah Anderson runs through a hole created by the block of a Prescott lineman