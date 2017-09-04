Fall in love with the Mississippi River during Drive the Great River Road Month

MADISON —September is Drive the Great River Road Month, the Mississippi River Parkway Commission’s (MRPC) annual celebration of America’s oldest and longest National Scenic Byway!
During Drive the Great River Road Month, motorists are encouraged to plan their own trip along the 3,000-mile Great River Road, which follows the Mississippi River through 10 states, from northern Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico in Louisiana. Travelers can spend a day or a month exploring one of the oldest, longest and most unique scenic byways in North America.
Fall is the perfect time to travel the Great River Road. As the season progresses, travelers can follow the autumn colors south as they pass through cozy river towns and big cities and visit more than 70 interpretive centers—museums, historical sites, wildlife refuges and more—as well as agritourism attractions like fall festivals, orchards and farmers’ markets.
Resources available for fall travelers
The Great River Road makes for a significant road trip and the MRPC has some free resources available to travelers who are planning a journey.
Travelers can request a free 10-state Great River Road map, which shows the path of the Great River Road through all 10 states and highlights the interpretive centers along the way.
Another helpful resource is the Drive the Great River Road app, available for Apple and Android devices. Travelers can plot their route along the Great River Road and find scenic overlooks, agritourism attractions, interpretive centers and more.
Fans can win $500 in Great River Road Sweepstakes
The MRPC has also launched the Drive the Great River Road Month Sweepstakes, which runs through Sept. 30 and will award one grand-prize winner with $500 to spend on their next Great River Road trip. To enter, fans can visit the Great River Road’s website or find them on Facebook.