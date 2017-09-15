County accepts bid for new parking lot on county land in Ellsworth

The Pierce County Building Committee recently accepted a bid for $265,354 from Aslakson Services of Red Wing, Minn. to build a 90-stall parking lot on county land on Grove St. Ellsworth.
The County Board of Supervisors voted during its June meeting to convert the vacant lot into a parking lot next to the county's maintenance building. The bid was accepted during the Building Committee's Aug. 29 meeting. Aslakson's bid was the only one on the project.
The lot is expected to be completed by next spring. It will open to all citizens, not just county employees and is anticipated to help with parking for the Pierce County Fair as it is next to the Fairgrounds.
After concern expressed by an Ellsworth resident over potential stormwater runoff from the parking lot to properties location below the hill, Pierce County Maintenance Supervisor Jerry Forss told committee members that after an investigation, that runoff should not be a problem.