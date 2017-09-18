Congressman Kind Urges Small Business Administration to quickly provide loans to Wisconsinites and small businesses to rebuild following severe weather

The loans would be offered to individuals and small businesses in La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Eau Claire, Jackson, Monroe and Vernon counties.
“Many of our residents and small businesses can’t afford the unexpected costs associated with rebuilding after severe weather, which is why it is important for SBA to quickly take action to provide low-interest loans to help rebuild our communities,” said Rep. Kind. “I look forward to continuing to work to ensure local residents and businesses are aware of all the options available to help them rebuild.”
Find a copy of the letter here.
Rep. Kind has been working to bring local officials, the State of Wisconsin, and federal agencies together to help Wisconsin residents deal with severe weather and its aftermath.